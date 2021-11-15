Sudan Conflict: Al Jazeera Bureau Chief Arrested in Khartoum, EU Condemns

A detailed explainer on the current Sudan conflict and the latest coup can be found here.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, a pro-democracy organisation, has said that since the protests started, more than 200 people have been injured and the death toll has risen to 22.

The European Union also put out a statement condemning the killings and the arbitrary arrests of journalists.

"With reference to the joint statement of the Troika, EU, and Switzerland last Friday, the EU condemns in the strongest terms the violence perpetrated against peaceful civilian protestors on Saturday, 13 November."

"We are also very worried about the detention of journalists. Freedom of expression, access to information and ability to communicate are part and parcel of the basic freedoms and universal human rights", the statement added.

(With inputs from Reuters, Al Jazeera, and the European Union)