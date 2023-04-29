‘Will Go to Hell, but Not Sudan’: Rescued Indians Open Up After Operation Kaveri

Singh and 20 other Indians narrowly escaped the Sudanese military’s clutches, who had held them hostage at gunpoint for hours, looted all their belongings, and attacked them.

However, unlike most Indian nationals who have been rescued, Avtar Singh was not able to go home just yet. He had to await the completion of a quarantine due to the presence of Yellow Fever in Sudan and is currently at a quarantine centre in Mumbai.

The Quint spoke to several Indians who were rescued as part of Operation Kaveri and explored their journey from Sudan, the hardships they faced, the rescue mission and their longing to return home.