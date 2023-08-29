Hum, Tum, Aur Woh: Politics, Dating, and Polarisation

As a larger-than-life political leader, Modi is a principled, righteous man for his supporters who will work hard for the nation. For Modi's opposers, he represents everything that is wrong with the country. Support for Modi is not binary but rather exists in a spectrum.

When one realises that the other person holds a different opinion about Modi, the bias sets in and there is a change in the behaviour. The person is met with scepticism and viewed negatively. Apart from its effects on politics, it impacts the lives of individuals.

One such consequence is the dating preferences of Indian youth.

When it comes to dating, studies conducted in the US have shown how people tend to prefer partners who share similar political values and levels of interest. A similar trend seems to be unfolding in India.

When I interviewed young people across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, I asked them if they were willing to date someone who had contrary views about Modi.