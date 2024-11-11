How the Supreme Court Has Cleared the Path for AMU’s Minority Status

The second criterion is the purpose for which the institution was established. Though it is not mandatory that the institution must exclusively serve a religious or linguistic minority, it must primarily benefit that particular community. It is not necessary for minority members to dominate the administrative structure to prove that it is a minority institution. In this regard, the court observed:

“137. The third test is tracing the steps taken towards the implementation of the idea. Information on who contributed the funds for its creation, who was responsible for obtaining the land, and whether the land was donated by a member of the minority community or purchased from funds raised by the minority community for this purpose or donated by a person from some other community specifically for the establishment of a minority educational institution are elements that must be considered. Similar questions must be asked of its other assets. Other important questions are: who took the steps necessary for establishing the institution (such as obtaining the relevant permissions, constructing the buildings, and arranging other infrastructure)? It is also important to note that the state may grant some land or other monetary aid during or after the establishment of the educational institution.”