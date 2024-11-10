A Politician in the Courtroom: Remembrance of the DYC Years

One could not help but feel sorry for Dr Chandrachud at this moment; he was, after all, the liberal prince who was promised at the time of his swearing-in as the Chief Justice. At that event, however, he was all but a pale shadow of this erstwhile promise, trying to climb up from a ditch he had so unnecessarily dug for himself, and in the process, for the institution of the Supreme Court.

My first couple of years at the Supreme Court coincided with the DYC years. I was not new to practice and yet, Court No 1 of the Supreme Court inspired a sense of reverential fear. The room is an archetype of an architecture of authority : its high ceiling, old suspended fans and tall walls are designed to intimidate.

Ask anyone who practices regularly at the Supreme Court, and they’d tell you that Justice Chandrachud’s presence in Court No 1 had a calming effect: he was patient with the unclear, unfazed with the arrogant and most importantly, welcoming with the novice. My favourite activity during my first few months was to sit in the first few rows and simply observe him running his court with a composure unknown to Indian courtrooms.

This was an interesting time to be at the Supreme Court, both as a participant and as an observer. The Chief was listing and deciding sensitive cases that had hitherto gathered dust; on the administrative side, major changes were underway in a bid to make the affairs of the Court more accessible and transparent.