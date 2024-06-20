How Small Businesses Are Caught in the Crossfire in the Battle of AI Giants

The air was thick with tension as the tech world watched an unprecedented battle unfold. On one side stood OpenAI’s ChatGPT 4.0, a formidable force in the artificial intelligence arena. On the other, Google’s Gemini is an advanced yet seemingly struggling contender in this high-stakes competition.

The echoes of this clash reverberated far beyond the corridors of Silicon Valley, reaching into the everyday lives of small businesses and startups. As these tech titans tussle for dominance, the collateral damage is already becoming apparent, with smaller players bearing the brunt of this seismic shift.

The story begins with the rapid rise of ChatGPT 4.0. OpenAI has consistently pushed the envelope, and this latest iteration of their AI is no exception. Launched on 14 March 2023, GPT-4 quickly made waves with its enhanced capabilities, including improved accuracy in logic and reasoning tasks and its ability to process both text and images.