'AI for Good: India and Beyond'- A Book Navigating the Legal Landscape of AI

‘AI for Good: India and Beyond’ by Maneesha Dhir and Sonal Verma is a book offering comprehensive analysis, study and insights into the evolution and current state of AI regulation in India, marking significant judicial decisions and emerging policies with a keen eye on their alignment with international laws/standards. This recently launched book advocates an approach encompassing Human Rights-Centric Policy, promoting fairness, accountability, and transparency in the development of ethical AI systems.

Analysing global trends and legal approaches towards AI governance, the authors provide a comparative panorama spanning the latest EU AI Act (2024) to enactments in Brazil, China, Japan, and the USA. The book has already become an Amazon bestseller in its debut month.