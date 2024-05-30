6 Maxims for the AI Age

The stories of the telescope, the radio, the car, the elevator, the airplane, and – now – AI follow a similar pattern. While many know AI through recent commercial applications like ChatGPT, it took generations of innovators and inventions to get us to this point. We need grand projects – born of both cooperation but also some healthy competition – to give us a sense of direction. How we design and build our cathedrals tells us who we are, and who we want to be.

The fourth maxim is that we must take small risks to have any hope of navigating the big ones. Rather than trying to eliminate risk altogether – which is impossible – we ought to welcome challenges that could bring failure, because these create opportunities for iteration, reflection, discussion, and continual improvement.

Recall the economist Hyman Minsky’s great insight about financial crashes. He saw that “stability” can create its own form of instability. Too many safeguards in a financial system can make it more brittle, and the appearance of safety means that nobody will be prepared when it breaks.