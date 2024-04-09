GYAN: How Has Modi Govt Fared on Poverty, Youth, Farmers, and Women Empowerment?

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the imminent release of the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto is expected to focus on 'GYAN' — an acronym consisting of four segments:

Garib (poor)

Yuva (youth)

Annadata (farmers)

Nari (women empowerment)

But how well has the incumbent government performed with respect to these four categories of people in the last ten years?