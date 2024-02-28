'United by MSP, Divided on Issues’: Why Farmers’ Protest in India Stands Out

Andrew Gibson, a farmer from Kent, has been central in organising the protests and promised to have further protests, while calling for more support.

Speaking to The Quint, he said, "It needs to be a national effort because it’s not all about us; it’s about the entire industry which is on its knees. We are just getting hammered by the supermarkets, by the government, by post-Brexit trade deals, by imports of cheap rubbish. We are getting it from everywhere.”

Activists have appealed to the British public: “What we ask is that you consider why it is cheaper. How can food from the other side of the world be cheaper? What chemicals are being used that are banned in the UK?”

When asked about the Indian farmers’ protests, Gibson said he has been reading about it on social media and was "appalled” by the death and police action. A spokesperson of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), without specifically mentioning India said, “We share farmers’ concerns and frustration.”