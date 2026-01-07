I Grew Up in New Zealand. Blocking a Sikh Procession Isn't the Kiwi Way of Life

By and large, immigrants like us work harder and strive to be successful as we have more to lose. We feel like Kiwis and New Zealand is home, though we are still very proud of our Indian heritage.

New Zealand still feels like a country that appreciates the contribution immigrants make, my mum says.

My dad, meanwhile, simply gives New Zealand 10 out of 10, then and now.

(Megha Kapoor is a former Editor of Vogue, India. While she grew up in New Zealand, she currently works as a writer in Sydney, Australia. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)