No, This Video Doesn’t Show New Zealand’s Home Minister Adopting Sanatana Dharma

A video of a man performing rituals is being shared on social media platforms with users claiming that it shows the Home Minister of New Zealand adopting Sanatana Dharma.
What is the truth?: The claim is false. There is no department called Home Ministry in the New Zealand. The person in the video is actually an American yoga teacher named Brent Goble.
How did we find that out?: We went through the list of ministers serving in the government of New Zealand. However, we did not find a department called 'Home Ministry'.
On search further, we found that Brooke van Velden serves as the Ministry of Internal Affairs & Workplace Relations and Safety.
There is no position called Home Minister in the government.
What about the viral video?: A closer look showed a watermark on the video that said "@IBRENTGOBLE." We then searched for the account on Google and came across the handle on Instagram.
The same video was posted on the account on 2 November 2023.
It was captioned, "Last night was Alex’s naming ceremony. While Hinduism isn’t part of my upbringing, I love taking part in the rituals that are important to my wife and in-laws. I pray my son grows beautifully through life, faces necessary challenges, fights with fierce passion, and loves with an open heart."
On checking Goble's social media handles, we found that he hails from the United States. He now resides in Anjuna, Goa, where he teaches yoga to people from all age groups.
Conclusion: It is clear that a video of an unrelated video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows the Home Minister of New Zealand adopting Sanatana Dharma.
