When Government Schools Close, Who Wins in India's Education Market?

Why has the closure of government schools become the new normal in contemporary India?

In the last five years, more than 37,000 schools have been closed. Of these, over 23,000 are government and government-aided schools.

To unravel its nuances, we need to examine the neoliberal agenda, which promises quality while sharpening the existing social hierarchies. This paradox, in which the state simultaneously advocates universal education while systematically dismantling its public infrastructure, reveals the contradictions inherent in India's educational policy framework.