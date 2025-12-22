Regulatory Revolving Doors: When Education 'Reform' Means Centralisation

As a professor, one is quite accustomed to receiving last-minute assignment submissions. This is usually the result of bad planning by the student. But occasionally it can be a tactical decision as the evaluator would be swamped, and may not have time for a more detailed scrutiny of the assignment.

Which of these was the key motivation for the government can be a separate debate in itself, but with only a few days remaining in the winter session of Parliament, four big bills were introduced. While much of the discussion centered (correctly so) around MGNREGA and nuclear energy, the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill needs a focussed discourse as well.

At its core, the bill proposes to replace statutory bodies like the University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) with one apex body.

The functioning idea behind this is to simplify the confusing and often overlapping mandates of these bodies.