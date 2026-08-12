Good Spending, Bad Taxes: What India’s Q1 Numbers Tell Us

The GoI is, as per the system in vogue, is required to transfer 3 out of 14 instalments (BE/14) in the first quarter. This required the GoI to transfer Rs 3.27 trillion (three instalments of Rs 1.09 trillion) to the states. The amount actually transferred by the GoI was 19.5 percent less than normatively required.

This short transfer allowed the GoI to retain Rs 6.37 trillion as its share of central taxes in the first quarter; 17.82 percent higher than Rs 5.40 trillion last year. Pathetic GTR growth (3.67 percent) was thus turned into a winner for GOI (growth 17.82 percent) at the cost of the states.

The GoI’s performance was uneven across the taxes which constitute the GTRs. Corporation tax recorded excellent growth of 19.73 percent, and customs duty growth at 36.14 percent and security transaction tax (STT) at 44.88 percent were simply spectacular. Income tax recorded a middling growth at 6.85 percent. On the other hand, overall GST (including compensation cess) had a negative growth of (-)11.12 percent and excise duty receipts shrank by (-)22.40 percent.

The government keeps highlighting overall GST (including state GST, IGST etc.) by quoting absolute numbers and also by cleverly comparing the GST receipts with last year’s GST minus GST compensation cess. This is not comparing apples with apples. In the first quarter, while flawed net GST growth at 7.14 percent was nothing to celebrate, gross GST (including compensation cess) in the first quarter of 2026-27 at Rs 6.21 trillion recorded growth of only 1.74 percent (against 11.51 percent in first quarter of 2025-26 and 11.69 percent in 2024-25.

The GoI’s tax revenue performance by any reckoning was quite pathetic.