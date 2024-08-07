Beating No. 1? Reaching Olympics Final? Easy. Vinesh Phogat Has Won Bigger Bouts

Rome Olympics, 1960. Final of the men’s 400m. Milkha Singh is leading. on the cusp of becoming independent India’s first individual gold medallist. Alas! Just a few meters from the finish line, he slows down, reflecting on how he had to run for his life while his family was slaughtered during the partition of India.

That’s what the Farhan Akhtar-starrer ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ portrayed, utilising cinematic liberty. In reality, Milkha Singh ran the first 250 meters so fast that he lost stamina in the final stretch, a strategic mistake he would later acknowledge. He, indeed, did not have flashbacks during his event.

But, what about Vinesh Phogat?