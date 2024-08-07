Beating No. 1? Reaching Olympics Final? Easy. Vinesh Phogat Has Won Bigger Bouts

advertisement
Rome Olympics, 1960. Final of the men’s 400m. Milkha Singh is leading. on the cusp of becoming independent India’s first individual gold medallist. Alas! Just a few meters from the finish line, he slows down, reflecting on how he had to run for his life while his family was slaughtered during the partition of India.
That’s what the Farhan Akhtar-starrer ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ portrayed, utilising cinematic liberty. In reality, Milkha Singh ran the first 250 meters so fast that he lost stamina in the final stretch, a strategic mistake he would later acknowledge. He, indeed, did not have flashbacks during his event.
But, what about Vinesh Phogat?
At that precise moment, did Vinesh Phogat have flashbacks?
Did she remember how, only a year ago, she was fighting a battle not at the glorious Champ-de-Mars Arena, but on the streets of the national capital, Delhi?
Did she remember how, only a year ago, her opponent was not a Japanese wrestler with a record of 82-0 in international competitions, but an incompetent, chauvinist system?
Did she remember how, only a year ago, she was harassed, hackled, beaten and dragged across the asphalt by the supposed guardians of law and order?
Did she remember how, only a year ago, she was not fighting for an individual medal, but in her own words, for the safety of thousands of female wrestlers?
Staring at defeat, Vinesh chose to fight, and brought her Japanese opponent down to restore parity. She kept her pinned to the mat to earn another point, and subsequently, the victory.
Reaction from the international media to Vinesh’s accomplishment was that of spellbinding astonishment. On the global feed, the commentator stated “Vinesh has done what no one was supposed to do.”
Indians, however, knew this was not the first time Vinesh did what seemed impossible. She had raised her voice against the establishment, forced a probe into alleged wrongdoers accused of sexually harassing female wrestlers, and ensured a comprehensive reformation in what appeared to be an unscrupulous organization.
Vinesh’s job was not restricted to a solitary victory. She faced a World Championships bronze medallist in Ukraine’s Oksana Livach in the quarter-final, and yet again, fought back with remarkable vigour to clinch four points in the last 20 seconds, and subsequently, a 7-5 victory.
In the final, she will face the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, Sarah Hildebrandt from the United States of America.
The roads of Delhi saw Vinesh fighting for the sport.
Beyond that, she faced an existential threat on an individual level.
Her first couple of Olympics campaign saw her succumbing to an injury in Rio, and losing her quarter-final bout in Tokyo.
All of these triumphs came on the back of a knee injury, which had ruled her out of the Asian Games, and also forced her to undergo surgery.
Congratulating Vinesh on her achievement, fellow wrestler and Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia stated:
The fight against the system, though, is yet to be concluded.
Earlier this year, less than five months ago, Vinesh urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to oust oppressors. She tweeted:
Developments that followed the tweet, and whether or not the Prime Minister spoke with Vinesh, are not public knowledge.
But on August 8, there will be a conversation between the pair, and it will be public. For, Vinesh Phogat will win an Olympic medal, and the Prime Minister will call.