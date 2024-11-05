For BJP, the UP Bypolls Are Much More Than Just a Head-to-head Contest With SP

Next week’s assembly bypolls in nine constituencies of Uttar Pradesh have acquired a political consequence far greater than they would have under normal circumstances. They are a crucial test for the BJP which took a terrible beating in the recent Lok Sabha polls in the country’s politically most significant and populous state.

It is imperative, both for the BJP high command in Delhi and the Yogi Adityanath state government in Lucknow to make a resounding comeback to demonstrate that the party has managed to mend the cracks that had so palpably appeared in its electoral bastion.

The nervousness of the BJP about the bypolls is underscored by their last-minute postponement (by a week) by the Election Commission, a move that has been criticised by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. The EC had already indefinitely postponed, for flimsy reasons, the scheduled bypoll in Milkhipur located in the Ayodhya region where the BJP was humiliated in the general elections by the SP.