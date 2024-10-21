By-polls: Can the INDIA Bloc Keep Up Its Momentum in Uttar Pradesh?

All the seats except for Sisamau fell vacant after their MLAs were elected as MPs in the Lok Sabha polls. In Sisamau, SP MLA Irfan Solanki was disqualified after being convicted in a criminal case. By-polls in Milkipur, Ayodhya, have not been announced. The Election Commission has cited that there is an election petition in the High Court against SP leader Awadhesh Prasad filed by former BJP MLA Baba Gorakhnath, who lost to him in the 2022 Assembly polls.

⁠The data around assembly segment-wise leads for Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 general elections are not available yet. Of the nine Lok Sabha seats in which these nine Vidhan Sabha seats fall, the BJP won 4 seats: Ghaziabad (Ghaziabad), Phulpur (Phulpur), Kanpur (Sisamau) , Aligarh (Khair-SC). Its allies, the Apna Dal and the RLD, won the Mirzapur (Majhawan) and Bijnor (Meerapur) Lok Sabha seats respectively. The SP won Mainpuri (Karhal), Ambedkar Nagar (Katehari), and Sambhal (Kundarki).

The SP and Congress alliance gained a significant chunk of the non-Yadav OBC and the non-Jatav votes in the general elections. The BJP bagged around 29 percent of the non-Jatav vote (-19 percent), 59 percent of the Other OBC vote (-13 percent), and 61 percent of the Kurmi/Koeri vote (-19 percent).