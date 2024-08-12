Bias or Tactic? Why Yogi Adityanath Picks on Yadavs & Muslims Accused of Crimes

A three-year-old girl was raped by a 50-year-old man in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh. The ghastly incident took place on 27 July. The accused identified as Ashok Singh alias Billa - who has over 22 past cases in his name, including murder - was arrested a day later.

While the Ghazipur police acted swiftly and filed chargesheet within a week, it is was around the same time a rape case in Ayodhya made the headlines. Despite the police's success, the Uttar Pradesh government chose to focus more on the Ayodhya case than the Ghazipur one and the reasons for that are said to be political.

Of late Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been highlighting crimes where the accused is either a Muslim or a Yadav.

In at least one instance, the CM even made a statement cherry-picking a Yadav and a Muslim from a group of accused persons belonging to different caste groups.

Let's take a look at the CM's statements and the politics behind them.