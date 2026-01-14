'A New Trend in Violence': The Precarious Lives of Vishwasi Christians in Bastar

Ulleshwari Kashyap, a resident of Ermur village in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, was six weeks pregnant and at home when the attack took place. At around 11 am on 29 December, a mob consisting of dozens of men from nearby villages descended upon the homes of Vishwasi (converted) Christians like her. A total of eight homes were reportedly targeted and looted.

"My husband and brother-in-law were out working in the farms. They broke into the Christian houses, including ours, and started assaulting the people," Ulleshwari tells The Quint.

After sustaining injuries, Ulleshwari was taken to a nearby hospital near Kanker headquarters. By the time the family returned home, they found their door locked on the outside—and the property damaged. "We have been living in this village since 2007. We have not seen anything like this. Our own fellow villagers are against us," Somaru Kashyap, Ulleshwari's brother-in-law, recalls.