Tough Times Ahead for the Rupee. Rs 100 to a Dollar is As Good As Done

I wrote a piece on 23 December 2024, barely 15 months ago, when the rupee had touched 85 to a dollar. It appeared to me that the rupee will touch 100 to a dollar by the end of the Modi 3.0 government in 2029. But the rupee seems to be in a big hurry. It is galloping towards touching 100 anytime now.

The question now is—which month of the first quarter of financial year 2026-27 will it do so?

But why is the rupee falling so badly? Is the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) helpless? And is there a bottom?