Indian Rupee Falls To Record Low, Breaches 93 Per Dollar

As highlighted by The Indian Express, the escalation of conflict in West Asia, particularly the Israel-US attacks on Iran and subsequent retaliatory strikes, led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and disruptions in global fuel supply. This resulted in a sharp rise in fuel prices, which directly impacted the rupee’s exchange rate. Offshore markets had already seen the rupee cross the 93-per-dollar mark as fuel prices surged following attacks on key energy infrastructure in the region.