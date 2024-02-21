'This Loss Feels Personal’: How Fali Sam Nariman Was My North Star in Life & Law

The legendary Mr Fali Sam Nariman is no more. With the passing away of the noted jurist early morning on 21 February, the legal fraternity lost a giant! The loss is irreparable; an era has come to an end.

I have never worked with Fali, but I got to know and interact with him closely in the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) matter in which I was one of the first petitioners in person [W.P (C) No.24/2015].

This was also true in the meetings of India International Law Foundation (IILF) in which Fali held the post of Vice President till date. Hon’ble Mr Justice Dalveer Bhandari – the present judge of the International Court of Justice is the current President and I am a member of the foundation.