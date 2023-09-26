Expunging is Not Enough: Bidhuri's Hate Speech in India's Temple of Democracy

Bhiduri’s crass words have insulted not just a Muslim MP, but all Indian Muslims, all Indians, and Parliament. It has trashed the very idea of ‘parliamentary language’.
(Photo: The Quint)
Mulla – a word used as a slur against Muslims
Bhadwa – pimp
Katwa – another slur, referring to circumcision, practiced by Muslims
Aatankwadi - terrorist
Let’s never forget these words. Let’s not sugarcoat what has happened by using generic descriptions like ‘inflammatory expletives’ or other such terms.
This needs to be remembered.
These were the words used by a sitting BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) Member of Parliament, Ramesh Bidhuri. Words used by him on the hallowed floor of the Lok Sabha, to insult BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) MP Danish Ali.
It also comes as no surprise that today, the BJP has around 400 MPs in Parliament and not one of them is a Muslim. It’s a statistic that’s almost a corollary to Bidhuri’s mindset.
It may be an unfair leap to say that it betrays the mindset of the BJP, but to see a former BJP Union Minister laughing while Bidhuri hurled his abuse, making no attempt to shut him down, was also extremely disappointing.
When it comes to hate speech and Muslim-baiting, that has now sadly become so normalised, and gone unpunished in so many cases, it was only a matter of time before it happened in Parliament itself.
And now, it has.
The list of politicians who have been heard casting Muslim slurs in election speeches, and on social media as well, is long. It barely draws any attention now.
Yes, Members of Parliament enjoy the privilege of not being liable for criminal prosecution for what they say on the floor of the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha.
This special freedom was well contemplated. It allows the elected representatives of the people to speak fearlessly about issues that matter to the people. That the same ‘privilege’ could actually accord a Member of Parliament the temerity to hurl communal abuse at a fellow MP, was obviously inconceivable.
But it has happened.
However, Parliament itself has the means to act against Ramesh Bidhuri. The question is whether it will act. And whether the action taken will match the magnitude of the offence. So, here it is.
Bhiduri’s foul language, and all the abusive words he used, have been expunged from the Lok Sabha's records. Of course, this had to be done.But it is not enough.
Former BJP President and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed regret before Parliament over Bidhuri’s words. This too was certainly needed. But, it is not enough.
In any case, days after the incident, Parliament and the Indian people, are yet to get an apology from Bidhuri.
Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla has issued Ramesh Bidhuri a ‘warning’. Just a warning. A little rap on the knuckles. That surely is not enough!
The Speaker would know that Members of Parliament have been suspended just for sloganeering and ‘obstructing’ the functioning of the house.
11 MPs were expelled in 2006 by Parliament, upon the recommendation of the Parliament’s Ethics Committee, after the airing of the ‘Cash-for-Questions’ news channel sting operation, also known as Operation Duryodhan. The expulsion was even upheld by the Supreme Court.
Yeh Jo India Hai Na… here if PM Modi truly believes that India’s new parliament, which he himself is so heavily invested in, is a ‘temple of democracy’, then expulsion is the only way to show zero tolerance for bigotry, practised anywhere, by anyone.
If the BJP and Parliament blink now or look away, they will shatter India’s image of an inclusive democracy.
