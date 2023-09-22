'PM-Approved': Row Over BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's Islamophobic Slurs in Lok Sabha

While scores of people pointed out on social media that Dr Harsh Vardhav was seen smiling and laughing at Bidhuri's comments, the former Union Health Minister took to social media platform X to say that his name is being dragged in the "unfortunate incident" in "notorious and fabricated attempts to tarnish his image."

"I ask my Muslim friends who are writing against me on social media today, whether they actually believe that I could ever have become party to usage of such derogatory language that would hurt the sensibilities of any one community ? It is a notorious and fabricated story filled with negativity and is being used by some vested political elements on social media to tarnish my image.In thirty years of public life, I have worked closely with lakhs of Muslim brothers and sisters in my constituency as well as with colleagues from various walks of life. Born and brought up in Phatak Teliyan in the historic gullys of Chandni Chowk, I have spent my childhood and grown up playing with my Muslim friends. I can state with utmost confidence and conviction that all Muslim brothers and sisters who have ever been in contact with me will vouch for my sentiments and behaviour," he said.