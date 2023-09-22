'PM-Approved': Row Over BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's Islamophobic Slurs in Lok Sabha
(Photo: Sansad TV)
Ramesh Bidhuri, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from South Delhi on Thursday, 21 September hurled severeal Islamophobic profanities at Bahujan Samaj Party (SP) MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha during the Special Session.
The exchange took place while Bidhuri was addressing the House on the success of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission.
Amid a heated exchange over PM Narendra Modi allegedly taking credit for the mission, Bidhuri used words like ugrawaadi (militant), aatankwadi (terrorist), mulla (slur used for Muslims), bhadwa (pimp), and katwa (circumcised) for the BSP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha.
While the ruckus over his remarks erupted, Bidhuri seemed unfazed and went on using derogatory language while former Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan could be seen smiling next to him.
"Bahar phenko iss mulle ko (throw this Muslim out)," Bidhuri said at one point.
Though the remarks were expunged by Congress leader Kodikunnil Suresh who was in the chair, Union Minister Rajnath Singh later expressed regret over Bidhuri's comments.
Addrssing the House after Bidhuri's comments, Singh said: “I express regret if the Opposition member is hurt by the remarks.”
He also urged the Suresh to expunge the remarks.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday warned Bidhuri of 'strict action' if he repeated such behaviour in future, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.
Bidhuri himself has not issued an apology for his comments so far.
Congress comunication in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said that Bidhuri's comments are unacceptable and the apology issued by Singh is insufficient.
"Two AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha have been suspended for mere sloganeering and protesting. But the language used by Bidhuri... This is a fit case for suspension," he added.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav also issued a statement to say that PM Modi has given birth to a distorted socio-political culture against the country's rich parliamentary traditions.
"I was saddened, but not surprised. This is the truth of PM's 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. We need to think that if such words were used for an MP in Parliament, then to what kind of language is against Muslims, Dalits, and other minority communities on the streets of cities and cillages? The PM needs to live by the slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," RJD MP Manoj Jha told news agency ANI.
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra took to Twitter to say that the BJP has normalised hate against Muslims.
"Abusing Muslims, OBCs an integral part of BJP culture - most now see nothing wrong with it. @narendramodi has reduced Indian Muslims to living in such a state of fear in their own land that they grin & bear everything. Sorry but I’m calling this out. Ma Kali holds my spine," she said.
J&K National Conference MP Omar Abdullah while speaking to the media said that there is nothing new in Muslims being called terrorists.
"This shows their mindset towards Muslims. They should be ashamed of themselves. New Parliament but the same old, rotten mentality," he added.
While scores of people pointed out on social media that Dr Harsh Vardhav was seen smiling and laughing at Bidhuri's comments, the former Union Health Minister took to social media platform X to say that his name is being dragged in the "unfortunate incident" in "notorious and fabricated attempts to tarnish his image."
"I ask my Muslim friends who are writing against me on social media today, whether they actually believe that I could ever have become party to usage of such derogatory language that would hurt the sensibilities of any one community ? It is a notorious and fabricated story filled with negativity and is being used by some vested political elements on social media to tarnish my image.In thirty years of public life, I have worked closely with lakhs of Muslim brothers and sisters in my constituency as well as with colleagues from various walks of life. Born and brought up in Phatak Teliyan in the historic gullys of Chandni Chowk, I have spent my childhood and grown up playing with my Muslim friends. I can state with utmost confidence and conviction that all Muslim brothers and sisters who have ever been in contact with me will vouch for my sentiments and behaviour," he said.
