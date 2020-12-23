BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri’s Speech on Farmers Viral With False Claim

A 44-second clip of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Member of Parliament from South Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri has gone viral with a false claim that he used unparliamentary language while referring to the protesting farmers.
However, on hearing his speech carefully, it is clear that he used the word ‘thaluwe’ which means ‘unemployed’ in Hindi, and not a cuss word.
CLAIM
Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) official Twitter handle shared the viral video with a claim that the BJP government had used a cuss word for the farmers.
Another AAP supporter Amit Mishra and Samajwadi Party’s Rajeev Rai shared the video with a claim that the BJP government had used a cuss word for the farmers.
Several users on Facebook also shared the clip with the same claim.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Bidhuri had shared his speech from a ‘yatra’ in Kalkaji on Facebook on 22 December.
At the time stamp 16:38 one can clearly hear the MP say “thaluve,” meaning ‘unemployed,’ in Hindi.
We also slowed the video down to half its speed, and could hear the word, “thaluve.”
(With inputs by SM Hoax Slayer)
Published: 23 Dec 2020,09:01 PM IST