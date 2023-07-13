Excise Policy Case: Why Manish Sisodia's Prolonged Incarceration Should Worry Us

Manish Sisodia’s incarceration and character assassination without trial are manifestly unjust. In the last few days, the media has been flushed with stories of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seizing over Rs 52 crore worth of properties belonging to Sisodia and others. This claim is deliberately misleading as it sought to portray him as the beneficiary of a large amount of ill-gotten wealth, whereas, according to the details of the ED seizure memo (accessed by the Aam Aadmi Party), Sisodia’s property amounted to just Rs 81.5 lakh.

In how the Rs 81.5 lakh of reality becomes Rs 52 crore in manipulated propaganda lies a story of a vicious witch-hunt that must worry us all.