'Can Influence Witnesses': Delhi HC Denies Bail To AAP Leader Manish Sisodia

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 30 May, denied bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the CBI case against him in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

Sisodia is under judicial custody in the alleged excise policy case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate. (ED).

The High Court concluded that since Sisodia is a powerful person, he could influence witnesses if out on bail.

"The allegations are very serious in nature. The accused was a public servant... We have not examined the excise policy nor the power of the government. However, the applicant being a powerful person, there is the possibility of him influencing the witnesses," the Court said, according to Bar and Bench.

Previously, a trial court in Delhi had dismissed Sisodia's bail plea on 31 March. Sisodia has been booked under sections 120B read with 477A of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.