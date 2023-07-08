AAP Rebuts Reports Suggesting Attachment of Sisodia's Properties Worth Rs 52 Cr

Countering claims of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) having attached properties worth Rs 52.24 crore to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in a case of money laundering related to the now scrapped excise policy, the AAP on Saturday, 7 July called it "another shameful lie by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)."

Calling it "fake news planted by the BJP" the AAP said: "Today Modi's government has attached 2 flats taken by Manish Sisodia ji and his wife. One flat was taken for 5 lakhs in 2005 and another for 65 lakhs in 2018. Apart from this, a bank account containing Rs 11 lakhs has also been attached. This amount is 81 lakhs in total, and this entire amount has nothing to do with the Excise Policy of Delhi."

Sharing pictures of ED's provisional order on social media that shows attachment of properties worth Rs 81 lakh, the AAP said that the government has no evidence of Manish Sisodia taking any property or any cash, "but still they have put him in jail for the last 4 months."