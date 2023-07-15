Even As Rafale, Scorpenes Equip Indian Navy, ‘Make in India’ Needs a Reboot

On the substantive side, post-visit, a press release from Paris by Dassault Aviation which manufactures the aircraft stated that the “Indian Government announced the selection of the Navy Rafale to equip the Indian Navy with a latest-generation fighter.”

There was considerable speculation prior to the Modi visit that major deals would be concluded and announced for the acquisition of Rafale M fighter jets for the Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier and additional Scorpene class submarines.

While no deals were mentioned during the visit, the Rafale M decision has since been announced and this acquisition will be a valuable addition for the Indian Navy and the credibility of its aircraft carriers.

However, the acquisition of the submarines has only been alluded to as both nations “are ready to explore more ambitious projects to develop the Indian submarine fleet and its performance.” Hence, the additional Scorpene submarine acquisition will have to be seen as a case of 'work in progress’ and there is good reason for this pause.