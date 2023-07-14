Photos: PM Modi Attends Bastille Day Parade Featuring Indian Army, Rafale Jets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday joined President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day parade as part of the French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday joined President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day parade as part of the French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.
The contingent was met with raucous applause during the march past to commemorate the French National Day.
President Macron, made a grand entrance at the venue, riding in an open vehicle accompanied by soldiers on horses, jeeps, and bikes, all marching alongside him, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraced warmly upon their meeting at the venue.
As the iconic Champs-Elysees boulevard was adorned with the vibrant colors of the French flag, Modi was welcomed to the Bastille Day Parade in Paris.
A contingent from the Indian armed forces participated, and three Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jets also took part in the flypast over the Champs-Elysees in Paris.
The Indian Army's Punjab Regiment also marched along the Champs-Élysées during the Bastille Day parade in Paris.
PM Modi wrote on Twitter, "On this historic occasion of Bastille Day, joined the parade in Paris. My heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome and honour received."
President Macron tweeted, a giant in world history, with a decisive role to play in the future, a strategic partner, a friend. We are proud to welcome India as our guest of honour at the 14 July parade.
“India, inspired by its centuries old ethos, is committed to doing everything possible to make our planet peaceful, prosperous and sustainable. 1.4 billion Indians will always be grateful to France for being a strong and trusted partner. May the bond deepen even further!,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet after the military parade.
PM Modi saluted the Indian contingent as it passed the dais where President Macron, and other dignitaries were seated.
Marching to the tune of 'Saare jahan se achcha', the 269-member Indian tri-services contingent participated in the parade and joined the flypast.
According to an official statement, French President Emmanuel Macron has conferred PM Modi the highest honour in France, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour. The Legion of Honor is rewarded for "outstanding merit acquired in the service of the nation in a civilian or military capacity,” stated the official website.
A 269-member Indian tri-services contingent participated in the parade.
