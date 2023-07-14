Watch: PM Modi Attends Bastille Day Parade Alongside French President Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his two-day diplomatic visit to France.
On Friday morning, 14 July, Prime Minister Modi arrived to attend the annual Bastille Day military parade at Champs-Elysees, Paris.
Macron, who made a grand entrance at the venue, riding in an open vehicle accompanied by soldiers on horses, jeeps, and bikes, all marching alongside him, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraced warmly upon their meeting at the venue
As the iconic Champs-Elysees boulevard was adorned with the vibrant colors of the French flag, Modi was welcomed to the Bastille Day Parade in Paris.
The Indian Army's Punjab Regiment marched along the Champs-Élysées during the Bastille Day parade in Paris, France, and
According to an official statement, French President Emmanuel Macron has conferred PM Modi the highest honour in France, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour. The Legion of Honor is rewarded for "outstanding merit acquired in the service of the nation in a civilian or military capacity,” stated the official website.
The award is “A warm gesture embodying the spirit of Indo-French partnership,” the Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA) wrote on Twitter. He became the first Indian Prime Minister to receive this highly regarded recognition.
At La Seine Musicale, Paris Modi addressed an audience of hundreds of Indians on Thursday evening, 13 July, where he said that "people-to-people connect is the strongest foundation of the India-France partnership."
He further addressed the Indian diaspora and announced that an agreement has been made for the use of India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which starts from the Eiffel Tower, France.
Modi also announced that France has decided on granting five-year-long post-study work visas for Indian students doing masters in the European country.
He further said, "India and France are tackling many challenges of the 21st century. Therefore, at this crucial time, the importance of the strategic partnership between our countries has increased even more.”
PM Modi arrived at Elysee Palace for a private dinner, on 13 July. He was invited by Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron.
"Had productive exchanges on ways to deepen India-France cooperation across diverse sectors," He tweeted in French. He also met Prime Minister of France, Elisabeth Borne and discussed “ways to deepen cooperation in areas such as commerce, infrastructure building, energy, culture and more,” he added.
