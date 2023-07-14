Watch: PM Modi Attends Bastille Day Parade Alongside French President Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his two-day diplomatic visit to France.

On Friday morning, 14 July, Prime Minister Modi arrived to attend the annual Bastille Day military parade at Champs-Elysees, Paris.

Macron, who made a grand entrance at the venue, riding in an open vehicle accompanied by soldiers on horses, jeeps, and bikes, all marching alongside him, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraced warmly upon their meeting at the venue

As the iconic Champs-Elysees boulevard was adorned with the vibrant colors of the French flag, Modi was welcomed to the Bastille Day Parade in Paris.