Electoral Bonds Data: Many Big Donors From South India Had Faced Central Raids

Chief among these South Indian companies are Coimbatore-based Future Gaming and Hotel Services and Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL). They also top the overall list of donors with donations worth Rs 1,368 crore and Rs 966 crore, respectively.

You can read about Future Gaming and MEIL and their run-ins with central agencies here and here.

On closer inspection, it appears that not just Future Gaming and MEIL, but a number of South Indian firms that the central agencies raided in the past had donated money in the form of electoral bonds to political parties. However, with the two sets of data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on 14 March, it is impossible to establish who donated to whom.

Let's take a closer look at the data, excluding the top two donors.