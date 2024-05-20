Accident or Assassination? Behind Iran Prez Ebrahim Raisi’s Mysterious Death

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi died in a tragic mishap when the US-built Bell 212 helicopter carrying him crashed in a mountainous region near the Azerbaijan border. The death of Mr Raisi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who was accompanying him was confirmed on 20 May, Monday, even as a late-night search was mounted by the Iranian military and other agencies in near-blizzard conditions.

First, Vice President Mohammad Mokhber is expected to take over as the interim President of Iran and elections are to be held within 50 days, as stipulated, to appoint a successor after the death of a sitting president.