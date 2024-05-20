Accident or Assassination? Behind Iran Prez Ebrahim Raisi’s Mysterious Death

While no official reason has been ascribed for the crash, pockets of inevitable speculation about a foreign hand (Israel and USA?) and a calibrated assassination plot are surfacing on social media.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/ The Quint)
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi died in a tragic mishap when the US-built Bell 212 helicopter carrying him crashed in a mountainous region near the Azerbaijan border. The death of Mr Raisi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who was accompanying him was confirmed on 20 May, Monday, even as a late-night search was mounted by the Iranian military and other agencies in near-blizzard conditions.
First, Vice President Mohammad Mokhber is expected to take over as the interim President of Iran and elections are to be held within 50 days, as stipulated, to appoint a successor after the death of a sitting president.
Mr Rais, a former Chief Justice and a hardliner conservative cleric, deemed close to the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, assumed office in August 2021 after defeating the sitting President Hassan Rouhani who represented the more moderate faction in Iranian politics.
Iran with a population of almost 90 million and a GDP of just under USD 500 billion is a major hydrocarbon producer and is located in a critical maritime geography. Tehran has been under extended US-led Western sanctions since 1979 for its inflexible, anti-US/Israel ideological orientation and later, over its nuclear program and other terrorism-linked transgressions in violation of the US laws.
Currently, Iran is facing a number of complex challenges domestically, regionally, and in relation to the USA – after former US President Donald Trump in 2017 reneged on the Obama-brokered nuclear deal – thereby, strengthening the hardliner constituency in Tehran.
President Raisi’s tenure since mid-2021 was further exacerbated by the COVID crisis, the war in Syria and later Ukraine, and now in Gaza after the 7 October Hamas terror attack. Iran has been accused of providing sizeable support to terror groups in West Asia to advance its own politico-religious agenda and the H3 cluster – Hamas, Hizbollah, and Houthi – is illustrative.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who is at the apex of the power structure in the theological nation has reassured people that there will be no disruption to the affairs of the state after the death of President Raisi. It is widely expected that a hardliner in the Raisi mould will be identified and elected President within the mandatory 50-day period.
Iran is a regional heavyweight with a civilisational pedigree and has been cast as an adversary by the USA, Israel and some Islamic states in the Saudi-led Sunni camp.
The US dollar traded at about 32,000 Iranian rials in early 2017 now stands at 42,000 and food prices, housing, and health costs are rising. Unemployment is rampant and the younger citizens – especially women – are pushing back against the excesses of the state, particularly moral policing.
It is being speculated that in the intense factional tussle likely to animate Iranian domestic politics for the next few weeks, Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the Supreme Leader may emerge as the new Iranian President.
An experienced and astute diplomat who was close to the Iranian hardliner faction and the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), he also steered Tehran’s complex and often prickly relations with Saudi Arabia and the contested nuclear negotiations with external interlocutors.
In any event, West Asia will be in a state of anxiety and uncertainty for some time even as the Israeli war against Palestine shows no sign of moving towards consensual negotiations and the US moves into the last lap of a frenzied presidential race.
The Raisi departure is unlikely to significantly impact the India-Iran relationship which has been constrained by the swings in the Iran-US bilateral relationship. Currently, the Chabahar port which was envisioned as a symbol of India-Iran regional development has become entangled in the Iran-US slipstream.
The new government in Delhi (Modi-led or otherwise) will have to wait for the new leadership in Tehran to stabilise and review the outcome of the US elections for some degree of clarity about what lies ahead after the tragic death of President Ebrahim Raisi.
(The writer is a leading expert on strategic affairs. He is currently Director, Society for Policy Studies. This is an opinion piece. All views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
