Iranian President Confirmed Dead in Helicopter Crash: Who Was Ebrahim Raisi?

Domestic turmoil under Raisi’s presidency had been accompanied by shifts in Iran’s regional and international role.

As supreme leader, Khamenei had the final say on foreign policy. But Raisi presided over a state that continued down the path of confrontation toward its adversaries, notably the US and Israel.

And whether out of choice or perceived necessity, Tehran had moved further away from any idea of rapprochement with the West.

Faced with increased US sanctions, Iran under Raisi had been reluctant to revive the nuclear deal.

Instead, Iran increased uranium enrichment, blocked international inspectors, and become a nuclear threshold state.

Raisi also continued the “Look to the East” policy of his predecessor, Hassan Rouhani. To this end, he and his government pursued greater rapprochement with China.

Beijing, in turn, had offered an economic lifeline by importing Iranian oil and brokering a diplomatic agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia in March 2023.

Meanwhile, under Raisi’s presidency, Iran continued to serve as an ally and funder of anti-US and anti-West conflicts, delivering combat drones to Russia for use in Ukraine and providing arms to various regional proxies in the Middle East.

Since the war in Gaza began on 7 October 2023, Iran under Khamenei and Raisi maintained a delicate balance between enabling its regional proxies to counter Israel and the US while avoiding a direct confrontation with both countries, who are conventionally superior foes.

This balance was momentarily disrupted when the Islamic Republic directly attacked Israel with drones and missiles for the first time in history in April in retaliation for a strike on Iran’s consulate in Damascus.

Raisi – although not directly responsible for foreign policy – had been a key supporter of the Iranian regime as it has sought to further distance itself from the established international order and seek alliances with countries similarly antagonistic toward the West.

At the time of the helicopter crash, Raisi and his colleagues were returning from a dam inauguration ceremony held in neighboring Azerbaijan. The ceremony was presumably intended for Iran to ingratiate itself with Azerbaijan, having earlier taken an ambiguous, if not adversarial, position in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict – which ended in a convincing Azerbaijani victory in late 2023.