Don’t be Fooled by Haryana: Politics is Unclear And Economic Stress is Palpable

This comfortable consensus got a rude shock four months later in Haryana. Once again, against the run of play and exit pollsters, a resurgent Congress, projected to win a two-thirds majority, crumbled at the finish line. The wisdom of the first hindsight now collided with the wisdom of the second hindsight. Which one was the aberration? The wisdom which thought that ennui and distress had dethroned Modi’s BJP in June? Or the wisdom which proclaimed that Modi’s BJP had gotten its mojo back in Haryana, proving that the Lok Sabha erosion was just a momentary setback?

Frankly, the Haryana outcome is squarely in the grey. After getting walloped 1-9 and 0-10 in two successive general elections of 2014 and 2019, the Congress came back strongly in 2024 to level 5-5 with BJP. It gained an unbelievable swing of 18.75 percentage points, while BJP lost 11.91 percentage points out of its nearly 58 percent vote share in 2019, putting the two contenders at roughly 47 percent apiece in vote share, with the Congress’s nose a tad ahead.