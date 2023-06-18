Does Third-Party Funding Have Potential to Alter Arbitration Landscape of India?

However, such permission is naturally subject to careful scrutiny and may be withdrawn in case any such agreement towards providing third-party funding is found to be unconscionable, inequitable, extortionate, unrighteous, injurious or contrary to public policy. In addition, lawyers are not permitted to partake in any such financing either. While those terms may seem broad and somewhat vague, the stance of Indian courts to not outrightly reject the idea but instead scrutinise it on a case-by-case basis has ensured that those with legitimate rights but limited financial capacity may still get the opportunity and the level-playing field to seek such rights in a substantial manner.

Of course, this recourse does not come without its fair share of risks. Encouraging third-party funding entails within itself the risk of commercialising access to justice in a way that may not be beneficial in the long-run with funds and donors looking to make quick bucks off claims that have the possibility of yielding large returns vis-a-vis principled claims with little or no monetary returns. However, disallowing or discouraging third-party funding would not lead to a better situation either, when it comes to more principled and legitimate rights-seeking claims.