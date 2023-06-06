Law Commission's Report on Sedition Ignores Free Speech, Lacks Depth

The 279th report proposes that the scope of sedition be expanded to include even speech which does not incite any violence or public disorder but which may have a “tendency” to do so.

The proposed draft is vague and confusing but the new suggested 'Explanation 4' makes it clear that mere words are enough for an accused to be convicted of sedition, even if no violence follows the words.

In doing so, the Commission completely misreads the Constitution Bench judgement of Kedar Nath Singh v State of Bihar and outrightly ignores subsequent jurisprudence which has interpreted Section 124-A.

The proposed change to punishments for sedition convicts is just as misguided and bizarre.

The 279th report refers to the 42nd report of the Law Commission which had noted that the range of punishments for sedition under Section 124-A stretched from a simple fine to life imprisonment, and suggested a more straightforward formula - that it should be punishable with up to seven years imprisonment and a fine.

The 42nd report also suggested a narrowing of the scope of sedition law to apply only to such speech intending to cause public disorder or harm the security and integrity of India.

The 279th report misunderstands these suggestions and instead suggests that sedition may be punishable with life imprisonment, or imprisonment up to seven years or a fine with no guidance to a judge as to when to impose what.