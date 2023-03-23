Amid Amritpal Singh Hunt, Police Question His Wife: Who is Kirandeep Kaur?

Amritpal Singh (centre).
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
On Wednesday, police arrived at fugitive Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh’s native village of Jallupur Khera in Amritsar where they questioned Singh’s wife, Kirandeep Kaur. Authorities also questioned Singh’s mother, Balwinder Kaur.
Meanwhile, the crackdown against Singh, who continues to remain on on run, and his outfit Waris Punjab De entered its sixth day on Thursday, 23 March.
Here's what we know about Amritpal Singh's wife, Kirandeep Kaur.
Several report said that Amritpal Singh married Kirandeep Kaur, an NRI who used to live in the United Kingdom, in a simple affair at his ancestral village in February 2023.
While Kaur used to live in the UK, Amritpal Singh allegedly said that his wife would live with him in Punjab after the wedding, which is being claimed as a message for reverse migration, urging Punjabi migrants to return to the state.
Kirendeep’s family is reported to be from Jalandhar.
After the pair’s marriage, Amritpal Singh had said, “This marriage is a message for reverse migration. My wife will live with me in Punjab. We want Punjabis to return to Punjab and settle here.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)