Amid Amritpal Singh Hunt, Police Question His Wife: Who is Kirandeep Kaur?

On Wednesday, police arrived at fugitive Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh’s native village of Jallupur Khera in Amritsar where they questioned Singh’s wife, Kirandeep Kaur. Authorities also questioned Singh’s mother, Balwinder Kaur.

Meanwhile, the crackdown against Singh, who continues to remain on on run, and his outfit Waris Punjab De entered its sixth day on Thursday, 23 March.

Here's what we know about Amritpal Singh's wife, Kirandeep Kaur.