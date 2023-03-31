6 Places in 2 Days: How Amritpal Singh Escaped, Where is He Now?

On 18 March 2023, Punjab Police and central agencies launched a massive crackdown on separatist leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and his associates. This was weeks after he and his associates stormed the Ajnala police station in Punjab's Amritsar

For 12 days later, there is still no sign of him. There have been CCTV evidences of his presence in parts of Punjab and Haryana. But he's still untraceable.

Some of his sympathisers claimed that he was detained but police hasn't made the news of his detention public.

Punjab police has maintained that Amritpal is not in their custody and has provided detailed updates on what they believe were Amritpal Singh and his aide, Papalpreet Singh's whereabouts since the crackdown.

In two videos released on 29 March and 30 March respectively, Amritpal said that he's managed to escape the police, he is safe, and will appear before the world soon. The videos appear to be shot after 18 March. But exactly when and where the videos were shot isn't known.