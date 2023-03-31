6 Places in 2 Days: How Amritpal Singh Escaped, Where is He Now?

Amritpal Singh's 'Escape Route'
(Illustration: The Quint/Kamran Akhtar)
Video Producer: Shohini Bose
Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia
On 18 March 2023, Punjab Police and central agencies launched a massive crackdown on separatist leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and his associates. This was weeks after he and his associates stormed the Ajnala police station in Punjab's Amritsar
Some of his sympathisers claimed that he was detained but police hasn't made the news of his detention public.
Punjab police has maintained that Amritpal is not in their custody and has provided detailed updates on what they believe were Amritpal Singh and his aide, Papalpreet Singh's whereabouts since the crackdown.
In this video, The Quint traces the alleged 'escape route' used by Amritpal Singh, based on the six locations shared by the police. We also take a look at the questions the route and the CCTV footages leave unanswered.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)