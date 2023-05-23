Are Divorces Higher in 'Love Marriages'? True or Not, It's Not Such a Bad Thing

It is a fact that divorce rates have been rapidly rising in India in recent years – but they continue to be very low compared to many other countries. The truth is, a low divorce rate is not a good sign as some might think. On the contrary, it is a reflection of how difficult it is to leave a toxic, abusive, or unhappy relationship – especially for women.

In recent years of the COVID-19 pandemic, which made people realise how fragile and temporary our lives are, many couples finally took the decision to separate. Men have always been able to leave marriage by simply walking out, abandoning their wives, or having second families. But it has been almost impossible for women to do so.