Divorced Woman Asks For Refund From Photographer Four Years After Wedding

In news that's leaving the internet stunned, a South African woman has demanded a refund from her wedding photographer, four years after her big day. The woman claimed that since she is now divorced, the photos are of no use to her and her ex-husband.

The wedding photographer shared the WhatsApp chat with the woman, which has since made several rounds on the internet. Initially, he thought it was a prank, but later realised the woman was serious.

He shared the now-viral screenshots with the tweet, "I swear my life is a movie 🤦🏽‍♂️🤣 you can't make this stuff up."