Divorce Law: SC Can Now Dissolve Marriage In Case of 'Irretrievable Breakdown'

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has held that it can grant divorce on the grounds of irretrievable breakdown of marriage and also do away with the six-month waiting period for divorce by mutual consent.
The five-judge constitution bench, has said that the top court can invoke its special powers under Article 142 to do the above, without referring the issue to a family court.
"We have held that it is possible for this court to dissolve marriage on the ground of irretrievable breakdown of marriage. That will not contravene the specific or fundamental principles of public policy", the Court said.
Why this matters: Previously couples would have to take such cases to family courts, where the waiting period for divorce by mutual consent was 6-18 months. But now the Supreme Court can grant divorce.
The case: The verdict comes concerning the use of the top court's special powers to dissolve a marriage between consenting parties without referral to family courts to wait for the mandatory period prescribed under Section 13-B of the Hindu Marriage Act.
However, during the hearing, the Constitution Bench decided to consider the issue whether marriages could be dissolved on the ground of irretrievable breakdown.
"We do believe that another question which would require consideration would be whether the power under Article 142 of the Constitution of India is inhibited in any manner in a scenario where there is an irretrievable breakdown of marriage in the opinion of the Court but one of the parties is not consenting to the terms", the bench had said in September.
