'Roti Maker And Baby Maker': Every Housewife Will Relate To This Standup Comic

Owing to the glaringly male-dominated nature of the Indian standup comedy scene, it's not everyday that you're audience to a comedy set by a housewife.

It's no secret that housewives, especially in desi households, have some of the most difficult and strenuous responsibilities. And yet, they're neither compensated through monetary benefits nor through the bare minimum recognition or respect a working individual garners.

Comedian Harpriya Bains' standup set deals with all these and more. The saree-clad woman jokes about why she dislikes the term 'housewife'. She goes on to say how the term even got "rebranded" for the sake of women empowerment, only to make housewives sound like an appliance - a homemaker.

She jokes about the societal expectations on a housewife and how the new term highlights them more explicitly, "Presenting the all-in-one homemakers: Idli maker, roti maker and the perfect golu-molu baby maker".