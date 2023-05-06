Podcast | Mood Kharaab Review: Biswa Aces Subtle Political Comedy

He talks about parental relationships, schools, masculinity, the meta verse and much more.
Photo Credit: The Quint
Usually, Biswa Kalyan Rath and political jokes would rarely appear in the same sentence. But with his new comedy special titled Mood Kharaab that's streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Biswa has cracked the perfect way to perform political satire.
He talks about parental relationships, schools, masculinity, the meta verse and much more. Tune into this review to find out more!
To listen to more episodes of our review podcast 'Do I Like It', click here.
Listen to the second season of The Big Story, our award-winning series, here.
To check out 'Urdunama', a podcast where we talk about everyday Urdu words that you hear in movies and songs, click here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)