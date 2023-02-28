Podcast | Alive & Vaccinated: Daniel Fernandes Should Leave Stand-Up Comedy

I'm not crazy about Daniel Fernandes, but I have always appreciated him as a very sharp guy; a keen observer of society. I loved his podcast ‘You Started It’ (not the online zoom call version, the OG, Cuckoo Club version).

Daniel Fernandes dropped his special 'Alive & Vaccinated' on his YouTube channel, to be viewed for free on a ‘pay-as-you-like’ model. This special boasts of having 'smart jokes'. But do these smart jokes actually make you laugh? And why do I think Danny should leave standup comedy? Listen in to find out.