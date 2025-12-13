Dileep's Acquittal is Yet Another Reminder of the Thriving Ecosystem of Misogyny

One of the most disturbing elements of this case is the account published by The News Minute journalist Nidhi Suresh. In her long-form piece “Inside the Twisted Mind of a Hired Rapist,” she describes multiple conversations with Suni, who might only have to serve twelve and a half years in prison despite receiving a 20-year sentence along with co-convicted Antony, Manikandan B, Vijesh VP, Salim H, and Pradeep. Since Suni has spent seven-and-a-half years in pre-trial detention, it will be counted towards his full sentence.

During these interviews, Suni admitted to the crime in clear, unambiguous terms. Suni told Suresh that he had abducted the survivor. He told her he recorded eight video clips of the assault. And he claimed he did all of this under Dileep’s instructions, a direct allegation implicating the actor as the mastermind.

Suni said he wanted to be “honest,” crediting a jail yoga teacher for inspiring this newfound stance. Yet once he took the stand, he lied under oath. He denied being in the car, refused to reveal the money trail, and distanced himself from the conspiracy.

When Suresh asked why he lied so brazenly, Suni shrugged. “In court, you can only speak like that,” he told her. His testimony weakened the case. They also exposed the fragility of any conviction that depends on a hostile witness in a system that cannot protect him or the survivor.

The final verdict acquitted Dileep but convicted the six others. In effect, the system punished the men who carried out the assault while absolving the one who allegedly planned it all.

The Kerala government announced plans to appeal. But we know that appeals move slowly. Survivors continue to suffer as public memory diminishes and attention shifts.