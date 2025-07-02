Hema Committee Report Lit a Spark. Don’t Let Anyone Tell You ‘Nothing Happened’

The WCC, for its part, has been pushing the state for years to prepare a film policy aimed at achieving gender equality in the industry. In a detailed submission made last year based on the Hema Committee Report’s recommendations, studies conducted previously in Kerala and related efforts in other countries, the WCC had backed the suggestion for a new law and a tribunal.

The drudgery of policy formulation and law-making is not conducive to dramatic headlines, which is perhaps why it is tempting for some to write off the Hema Committee now that the SIT has closed cases of sexual crimes recorded in its report.

But as Sandra Thomas points out, “The Hema Committee showed the industry its mirror. And for many of us, it became the first ray of light in a long, dark tunnel.”

(Anna M.M. Vetticad is an award-winning journalist and author of The Adventures of an Intrepid Film Critic.