Did Assam CM Really Need To Repeal Muslim Marriage Act To Curb Child Marriages?

On the last day of the budget session of the state Assembly this week, as Opposition legislators demanded a discussion on the Assam Cabinet's decision to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act, 1935, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched into a fiery diatribe. Sarma said he will not allow the marriage of five or six-year-old children.

Then, suddenly shifting to Hindi in an Assembly where the proceedings are generally in Assamese, a visibly enraged Sarma continued, “Aap log sun lijiye…Assam mein child marriage nahi hone dunga jab tak mein zinda hun. (Listen…in Assam, I will not allow child marriage to happen as long as I am alive.)”

Waving his finger and speaking alternatively in Assamese and Hindi, Sarma berated the Opposition that he would not allow them to “do business with the children of Muslim society” and that before 2026, he would shut down this “dukan (shop)”.