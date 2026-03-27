Dhurandhar 2’s Biggest Fiction: Demonetisation as a ‘Masterstroke’

Ifs and buts are used by narrative builders as a substitute for what journalists call the 5 Ws to check facts: what, where, when, why, and which. The H they add to that list (How) now has a new version: How to spread counterfactual fantasies as if they were facts. The biggest agency that does this is usually called the WhatsApp University.

I had heard through a WhatsApp tale in the thick of the demonetisation gamble that a shipload of currency notes was parked close to the port of Kochi before the Notebandi stunned the enemy agents on their track. Later, after Dhurandhar became a hit and the sequel was not yet here, another story floated with the counterfeit-buster tale. For all we know, director Aditya Dhar may well have picked up his fictional idea from there. If we assume that the movie plot itself is part of a well-crafted political propaganda effort, we would be having two conspiracy theories to deal with, not just one.